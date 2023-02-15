Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals surprising secret to happy marriage

Janette Manrara is happily married to her Strictly co-star Aljaz Skorjanec – and the secret to their happy marriage is very surprising.

In a candid interview, the It Takes Two presenter openly spoke about the rather unusual promise Aljaz made during their wedding vows.

Speaking to the Express, the professional dancer explained how her love for Disney Parks played a crucial part in the couple's marriage ceremony. "I'm so passionate about Disney Parks, having first visited Walt Disney World aged one," Janette explained.

"Since then, I think I'm up to 43 visits to just Walt Disney World, we did our mini-moon at Disneyland Paris and Aljaž even said as part of his wedding vows that he would take me to a Disney Park once a year."

The happy couple exchanged vows in 2017

The duo – who tied the knot in 2017 – celebrated their marriage with a whopping three beautiful ceremonies: one in Bishopsgate, London, a second in Florida, and a third in Janette's native Miami.

Their big day came seven years after they first met when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz in Burn The Floor. There was an instant attraction, with Janette saying her now-husband looked like Prince Charming while Aljaz joked he was ready to propose after just five hours.

Janette is a huge Disney fan

Janette's surprising revelation comes after the 39-year-old's beau teased an exciting life change. Back in January, Aljaz took to his Instagram Stories to share a brief clip where his phone panned across a row of spacious houses.

The talented star captioned it: "House hunting" – how exciting!

The star presents It Takes Two

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz currently live together in London. Speaking about their gorgeous pad, Janette opened up to Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll.

She gushed: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. "Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself."

