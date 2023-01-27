Strictly's Janette Manrara captures surprise reunion with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara has revealed the delightful surprise reunion she had with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec during Strictly's live tour.

The It Takes Two host shared the lovely moment when her husband came to surprise her via her Instagram story on Thursday.

Aljaz adorable first night surprise for Janette



Aljaz came to visit his wife in her dressing room on the show's first night before she took to the stage.

The Strictly tour performers were preparing for the first of their two performances at Leeds' First Direct arena when Janette decided to share the video of her husband's surprise visit from the beginning of the tour.

The former Strictly professional dancer captioned her video: "He surprised me on my first night!" and added a romantic love heart emoji. She also added the light-hearted comment "P.S. my sexy compression socks on and all" in reference to her pre-show dressing room outfit.

Janette and her husband have been together since 2010

The professional dancing couple, who were married in three spectacular weddings in 2017, recently shared a major life change with their fans, again through Instagram. And while the couple are yet to have any children, Janette opened up about their feelings on the subject.

"We're definitely ready to be parents," she told HELLO!. "So we will see when that moment comes - you can't plan it."

Janette was obviously in the mood to celebrate the tour so far on Thursday night, as she shared more images and footage of other former Strictly stars who had come to visit the touring performers including ITV's Dr Ranj and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay.

Janette with 2021's Strictly favourite Tilly Ramsay

The 39-year-old also shared Molly Rainford's video of the Strictly tour team preparing for their evening show with the ever-so-sweet caption "What a great bunch".

On tour this year are 2022's stars Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West, along with professional dancers Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, Nancy Xu, Nikita Kuzmin and Dianne Buswell.

The dancers are joined by judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood. Meanwhile Janette is in charge of hosting the show.

