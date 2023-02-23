What to know about Outer Banks star Chase Stokes' dating history From co-star Madelyn Cline to country singer Kelsea Ballerini

Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes can't escape the buzz surrounding his love life, from his ex-girlfriend to who he's (maybe) currently dating.

The star, 30, is currently celebrating the release of Outer Banks' third season, which arrived on Netflix on February 23, and while viewers are certainly excited, it's his romantic history that's generating the most headlines.

And no wonder. He's been promoting the new season of the hit show alongside his onscreen love and real-life ex Madelyn Cline. And then there's his supposed brewing romance with Kelsea Ballerini; the country star is trending herself thanks to an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, on which she spoke at length about her divorce from Morgan Evans.

Chase first made waves when he confirmed his relationship to Madelyn shortly after Outer Banks premiered its first season in the midst of lockdown in June 2020.

"It was just always work-oriented – really until the day we wrapped," he told Us Weekly, adding: "It wasn't until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, 'Is there something here or am I crazy?' That's sort of where it bloomed from there."

The two eventually split after over a year together, though they kept things amicable enough to continue to play love interests on their show.

Chase and "Glass Onion" actress Madelyn dated for a year

Since the split from the Glass Onion actress, Chase has teased a relationship with Kelsea, who has also hinted about a romance.

The first tease of their relationship came from Chase himself, who tagged Kelsea in an Instagram pic on January 13; in the photo the pair seemingly share a discreet kiss at a football game.

Fans recognized Chase via the tattoos on the arm of Kelsea's bed partner

Less than a month later on February 8, Kelsea amassed over three million views on TikTok when she shared a bathrobe-clad video from bed, with her rumored beau Chase beside her.

The video sneakily shows a fleeting glimpse of Chase, or rather his arm, though his tattoos quickly revealed his identity to eagle-eyed fans.

