Outer Banks bosses make shocking revelation about season 2 finale

Outer Banks season two has finally dropped on Netflix - but show bosses have revealed that there are alternative endings for season one and two!

he show is part teen drama, part treasure hunt thriller, and follows John B and his friends as they navigate life together - while trying to track down a hidden treasure that people would (literally) kill for.

SPOILERS AHEAD.

MORE: 9 upcoming brilliant shows you need to add to your watch-list

Loading the player...



WATCH: Outer Banks season 2 trailer

Season two ended with John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) joined by Cleo (Carlacia Grant), officially the newest member of the Pogues.

However, unbeknownst to the group, John B's dad - long considered dead - is not dead at all, and has been in contact with the Pogues' nemesis Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell), calling her to Barbados where he has been hiding out all this time.

MORE: Netflix's Shadow and Bone future beyond season one revealed

MORE: The Crown: who has been cast as the royal family in season five so far

Carla is still looking for the magical healing shroud - and John tells her he'll help her on the quest as long as she helps his son.

The show is part treasure hunt, part teen drama

Now showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke have shared that they always had a vague idea season two would end with this major cliffhanger, with Josh revealing that "we even shot alternate endings in both seasons and we picked the ones we felt were the best".

"The first season we shot different endings, because we weren't 100 percent sure, and we had some alts on this season too that we ended up not using," he told EW.com

"Sometimes you just don't know until you put it together and that's definitely part of our process, trial and error. We write more than we talk and then we trade pages back and forth and we'd say, 'That was good, 'That's a bad idea.' So we would try different endings."

Season three has not yet been greenlit

Shannon added that this major revelation will be "the spine" of season three.

"We're really having our fingers crossed that the moment works and that people are excited", she shared.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a season three - but after that major season two ending, let's hope Netflix does the right thing!

Outer Banks is available on Netflix.

Read more HELLO! US stories here