Brad Pitt joined by rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris after surprise appearance at Cesar Awards The city of love was working its magic for Brad Pitt

Quelle surprise! Brad Pitt made an unannounced appearance at the Cesar Awards in Paris, France on February Friday 24, but it was rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon joining him that really had eyebrows raising.

Brad's attendance was kept secret and he walked out on stage to surprise director David Fincher who was receiving an honorary Cesar award, and although Ines - the former wife of Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley - was not at the ceremony, the two were pictured with friends enjoying dinner at Fouquet's on the Champs-Élysées.

In a video shared by French publication Paris Match, the 56-year-old award-winning actor was sitting next to Ines, 32, talking animatedly with their seat neighbors.

Ines, who was married to Paul for three years, is the vice president of luxury jewellery brand Anita Ko, a brand adored by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian to name a few. Taylor Swift wore some Anita Ko earrings at the American Music Awards 2022, whilst Brooklyn Peltz Beckham wore an AK chain at his wedding to Nicola earlier this year, according to Vogue.

Brad and Ines were first rumoured to be dating in 2022 after being introduced by mutual friends. They were pictured together in November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at the show, and a month later enjoyed a joint birthday dinner date on December 19; Brad's birthday is December 18 and Ines' December 19.

At the Cesar Awards, actress Virginie Efira gave a rousing tribute to David but as the audience applauded and David started to rise from his seat, 45-year-old Virginia stopped him to share that his "partner in crime" was in town, and Brad walked on stage.

Brad and Ines have been casually dating for months

"Yes, I played parts in three films by David Fincher. Hi! My name is Brad Pitt. And I'm a survivor," he quipped. David is the director of films such as Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

"No one ever said it was easy to make a Fincher movie. Everyone will tell you it's worth it. Some say he's a perfectionist," Brad continued, adding: "That is true. Very true."

He concluded: "I am delighted to have been able to set this trap for him tonight, and to be part of this tribute to one of our greatest storytellers."

