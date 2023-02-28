Ruth Langsford shares rare look at son Jack's 21'st birthday celebrations at home Jack is the couple's only child

It was a big weekend for Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes as their son, Jack, celebrated turning 21 years old.

Proud Ruth couldn't help but share an incredibly rare video of the intimate party with her Instagram followers, which took place at their lavish Surrey home.

In the video below, Ruth shows off the lengths she went to to make it an extra special night for her only son with Eamonn.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "A wonderful weekend spent celebrating our son Jack’s 21st birthday….where did those years go?!!! Had to do my birthday table of course….it's family tradition!! #21stbirthday #son #family #celebration."

Many fans were quick to send in their congratulations, whilst others were shocked that Jack was turning 21. "Omg! Hooooooowwwww is Jack 21?!" one wrote, whilst another remarked: Happy 21st Jack. How did those years go by so quick, enjoy your celebrations."

Ruth and Eamonn introduced their newborn son to This Morning viewers back in 2002

A third praised Ruth, calling her a "wonderful mum". "Ruth you're such a wonderful mum..I have seen you do this every year. You have given him precious memories. He won't realize it yet but when he has children the traditions you have given him will pass onto his.. Happy 21st Jack. You got yourself an amazing mum," they wrote.

Jack is Ruth and Eamonn's only son, and he is currently studying his third year at university.

Whilst both are incredibly proud of their son, Ruth has admitted in the past that it felt like her "womb had been ripped out" when he left home back in 2020.

Jack rarely makes apperances with his famous parents. Back in 2011 he joined them at a premiere

"It sounds dramatic but for the next three days, I felt like I'd had my womb ripped out. It was painful. I was sitting on his bed, sniffing his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut so I could imagine he was in there."

The former This Morning presenter went on to admit that Eamonn was also left in tears, but that it all soon changed.

"Now it's great. Jack seems so happy and I don't get as upset each time he comes home and leaves again," Ruth revealed.

As for Jack's future, she added: "I don't care what Jack ends up doing as long as he's happy. There is too much pressure on youngsters these days."

