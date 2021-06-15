Courteney Cox shares glimpse inside daughter Coco's show-stopping birthday party

Courteney Cox is a doting mother to teenage daughter Coco, and made sure she had a birthday to remember at the start of the week.

Coco turned 17, and enjoyed a socially distanced birthday party complete with food trucks, which went down well with the entire family.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared a selfie of herself standing in front of Raising Cane's food van, and wrote alongside it: "Thank you @raisingcanes for making Coco's birthday so full-filling! Deelicious!"

Coco splits her time between Courteney's Malibu home and her dad's family home.

Courteney shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, who also shares sons Charlie and Augustus with wife Christina McLarty.

Both of Coco's proud parents paid sweet tributes to her on social media as she marked her special day.

Courteney Cox shared a look inside daughter Coco's birthday party

The Monica Gellar actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with Coco taken at various stages in her life – from baby to teenager – and wrote: "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."

David, meanwhile, shared a sweet video of Coco as a toddler, which also featured Courteney.

It wasn't just Coco's parents who wished her a happy birthday online either.

Courteney and daughter Coco are incredibly close

The teen's famous godmother, Jennifer Aniston, also paid tribute to her, alongside a sweet photo of the pair embracing.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you."

Jennifer Aniston is Courteney's daughter's godmother

Despite Courteney and David no longer being together, the pair have remained on good terms, with the actor opening up about their relationship in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in August.

He explained: "We're friends, and we've communicated a lot because of Coco.

"We've just had - not an easy time with it, we've just been really open and supportive of each other," he added.

"We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it's made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."

