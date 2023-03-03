Kourtney Kardashian deletes Instagram photo after hitting back at pregnancy question The star and her husband, Travis Baker, have been open about their journey to parenthood

Kourtney Kardashian has deleted her latest Instagram post after she was forced to shut down pregnancy speculations on Thursday.

The mother-of-three shared a stunning set of photos of herself wearing a vibrant pair of yellow latex trousers, a crop top cardigan and matching strappy heels whilst holding up a bottle of her Lemme Purr gummies, which allegedly promote vaginal health and have caused a lot of controversy amongst her followers.

One follower was quick to comment on the snap, asking "Is she pregnant?" and Kourtney wasted no time in clapping back.

"The after effects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much)… also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?" she explained.

Kourtney deleted her latest post after fans speculated over a possible pregnancy

Whilst Kourtney received support from her followers, with many applauding her response, the 43-year-old later deleted the post.

It's not the first time that Kourtney has had to shut down pregnancy speculation. Last year, after sharing a steamy photo of herself in a bathtub, the star was left annoyed after being questioned about her "belly". Kourtney and her husband Travis Baker have been open about their IVF journey.

Kourtney and Travis have been open about their journey to parenthood

In an episode of season two of The Kardashians on Hulu Kim and Khloe's eldest sister revealed that she had been undergoing IVF treatment in the hope that she and Travis can expand their family; Kourtney is mom to two sons and a daughter whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis has a son and daughter from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience," she told her sisters.

