Kourtney Kardashian reveals intimate details of IVF journey with Travis Barker to silence body shamers Kourtney was asked if she was pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed intimate details of her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker after a follower asked if the reality star was pregnant.

The mom-of-three posted a series of pictures on Instagram promoting her gummy brand Lemme, and she rocked a sunshine yellow cropped knit cardigan and bold yellow leather pants. In the comments several fans asked if she was expecting; the 43-year-old has been open about her desire for more children with Travis, whom she married in 2022.

However, Kourtney fired back at the comment from one fan, writing that her swollen belly was "the after affects (sic) of IVF," and added that she was "only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much".

Kourtney then concluded: "Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?"

In an episode of season two of The Kardashians on Hulu Kourtney revealed that she had been undergoing IVF treatment in the hope that she and Travis can expand their family; Kourtney is mom to two sons and a daughter whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis has a son and daughter from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience," she told her sisters.

The businesswoman also addressed her weight gain on the series, revealing that her body has changed and that husband Travis is "so into my thicker body".

"It was all the hormones the doctors put me on," she revealed on episode three of The Kardashians on Hulu, adding: "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable happy with the changes".

"Travis is so supportive and always complimenting me, and it helped me to embrace the changes and to the point where I love the changes; my ass is amazing," she continued.

'Travis is so supportive and always complimenting me,' Kourtney said of her changing body

Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also both undergone IVF, with Khloe going through three failed cycles of the treatment before conceiving her daughter True, while Kim had IVF to have her second child, Saint.

Kim went on to have two further children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate, and Khloe welcomed her son, whose name has not yet been shared, via surrogacy.

