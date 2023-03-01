David Beckham gushes about wife Victoria amid ongoing lawsuit affecting son Brooklyn The A-list couple are very affectionate on social media

David Beckham often sings his wife Victoria Beckham's praises on social media, and the fashion designer's latest collaboration was no exception.

The 48-year-old, who shares four children with the former professional footballer, looked sensational in a new series of images, shot for Perfect Magazine and Marc Jacobs.

"Thank you @ThePerfectMagazine and @TheMarcJacobs! I loved talking about empowering through fashion and beauty, and the liberation that comes with being an independent brand," she wrote in the caption.

"Wearing my favourite pieces from my new Spring Summer 2023 collection.. coming soon! Discover the collection now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street."

Upon seeing the new campaign photos, David was quick to share them on his Instagram Stories, and he gushed: "PERFECT. So proud [heart emoji] @victoriabeckham."

Victoria features in a new magazine shoot

The sweet gesture comes as the couple's eldest son Brooklyn has been dragged into the middle of a lawsuit brought by his father-in-law Nelson Peltz, who is suing some of the wedding planners hired for the wedding.

According to court documents, their April 2022 nuptials - which cost $3million - almost didn't go ahead.

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father reportedly wanted to call off the nuptials at the last minute due to difficulties with the guest list, which has now resulted in a court battle with one of their three wedding planners.

Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – who took over from Preston Bailey – were hired six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them a $159,000 deposit.

However, he fired them after two weeks and has now sued them for refusing to repay him the money. They have also filed a countersuit, in which court documents reveal Claudia Peltz persuaded Nelson, who they described as a "billionaire bully", not to cancel the wedding over fears about the ramifications it could have on her daughter's career.

