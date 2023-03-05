Ginger Zee reassures Good Morning America fans amid big changes to network Somara Theodore is joining the weather team at GMA

Ginger Zee has reassured fans she is not leaving Good Morning America after she introduced her followers to new meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Longtime host Ginger announced on Thursday that the weather team – which she has led for several years as chief meteorologist – has been joined by Somara who made her debut on Saturday March 4. But many fans were left concerned it meant the mom-of-two would be leaving TV screens, forcing Ginger to confirm that Somara's addition to the team is simply so thatthe 42-year-old "can do more!"

Ginger is planning to "do more" now that Somara has joined the team

Over the last ten years, Ginger has become the face of environmentalism as ABC News' Chief Meteorologist and Climate Unit Managing Editor, using her passion and knowledge to encourage the more than eight million viewers to think differently about their relationship with everything from food to fashion.

She is also now hosting various TV shows, including National Geographic's, Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure, which saw her taking her husband Ben Aaron and their sons on the road across America in search of greener solutions that ensure a better future.

"Can't tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team," Ginger announced in her caption on Thursday, alongside a series of pictures of the pair posing next to each other at a restaurant.

"I'm forecasting sunshine, rainbows and all the blizzards & hurricanes in between," she quipped.

Somara was welcomed to the team by Ginger

Somara previously served D.C.'s NBC station Storm Team 4 for six years, and additionally covered Hurricane Ian for WNBC last fall. Prior to that, she worked as a meteorologist in Ohio, winning an Emmy for her work.

"With Somara among our ranks, I look forward to the unparalleled, continuing coverage of weather systems and climate change, expanding on our team's on-the-ground reporting over the years from coast to coast within the U.S. and across the world from Mexico City to Canada, Antarctica to Africa, New Zealand to Australia and beyond," ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

