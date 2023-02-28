Simon Cowell's net worth – how much does the America's Got Talent judge earn? The X-Factor and Got Talent judge is one of the wealthiest people in the UK

Simon Cowell is one of the most recognizable talent show judges in the world thanks to his cutting remarks as a judge on shows like America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and The X Factor US.

Known for his work in the UK on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and Pop Idol, his blunt and controversial opinions have earned him a place in in TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list twice, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an entry in TV Guide’s ‘60 Nastiest Villains of All Time’.

Simon Cowell in 2022

But how much money has the contentious yet comic personality made over the years? Join HELLO! as we look into the details surrounding Simon Cowell's impressive fortune.

What is Simon Cowell's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simon Cowell is worth a staggering $600 million, or around £496 million in British currency.

While much of Simon's wealth comes from his role as a talent show judge, the sometimes brutally honest star also makes his millions from his music label Syco Entertainment which boasts talent such as Camilla Cabello and Olly Murs, and in the past, One Direction. See the behind the scenes moment when The X Factor UK judges decided who would be in One Direction in the video below.

While Simon's wealth today is certainly something he achieved for himself having worked his way up in the music industry from his first job as a mailroom assistant, his family were affluent enough to send him to an independent school when he was a child. The TV personality attended Radlett Preparatory School in Hertfordshire for six years at a cost of around £10,000 a year. He then studied at Dover College, with fees ranging from £4,400 to £5,550 a term for day pupils.

What is Simon Cowell's salary?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Simon earns somewhere between $50 million and a staggering $100 million a year thanks to all of his work both in front of the camera and behind the scenes in the music and television industry. The A-list star has come a long way since his first appearance as a judge in 2001.

Simon has been a talent show judge for over twenty years

Simon landed his first huge judging job on the first series of the UK's Pop Idol, plunging him into the spotlight and a much more exclusive tax bracket. His peak salary was reportedly £25 million (around $30 million), and he continued to host the show until 2010. This then landed him his gig on American Idol, which turned him into a US star, and led him to create his label Syco Entertainment which has sold over 200 million albums worldwide since 2003.

In 2004 Simon also joined The X Factor UK as a judge alongside Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh, and he returned for further series except during 2011 and 2013 (when he had his son, Eric). And as if this wasn't enough success for the music industry entrepreneur, Simon also created and produced Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent, and The X Factor USA, all netting him further income to his annual salary.

What real estate does Simon Cowell own?

Simon and his fiancé Lauren Silverman have several properties

Like any savvy millionaire, Simon has invested plenty in property. In the past, the presenter has owned mansions in Malibu and Beverly Hills, as well as the wealthy Holland Park area of London.

His Malibu beach house cost $24 million, and includes a swimming pool, spa, and private tennis court (wow!). Meanwhile, his property in Beverly Hills sold in 2020 for $25 million dollars.

Simon Cowell and his family with his Hollywood star in 2018

In the UK, Simon still owns his £10 million Holland Park mansion, but now resides in a £15 million Wimbledon-based home instead.

What does Simon Cowell do with his money?

As well as permitting him to become the influential star that we know today, Simon’s wealth has allowed him to donate philanthropically to causes close to his heart.

The often harsh judge has a softer side as shown by his work for charity

The 63-year-old is a supporter of animal rights, and donated money to Manchester Dogs’ Home after a fire broke out in 2014. He has also appeared in a PETA video to remind drivers of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars during the summer.

Simon used his music expertise to produce the single Everybody Hurts to raise money for the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and also arranged the recording of Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire in London in 2017.

In 2013 he made a personal donation of $150,000 to support the Israeli Defense Forces, as well as taking part in an event raising $20 million overall. Simon also appeared on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice in 2007, and donated £25,000 for a fun fair ticket.

