Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend is suing him for $30million over the home they shared with his two kids The golfer and Erica Herman were together for six years, and lived in a Jupiter, Florida home with his two kids from his marriage to Elin Nordegren

The break-up between Tiger Woods and his now ex-girlfriend Erica Harmon just became a whole lot messier, with yet another lawsuit in the works.

Less than a day after it was revealed that the pro golfer's ex-girlfriend – the two were together for six years – was suing him to nullify an NDA she signed at the beginning of their relationship, another lawsuit has been revealed.

Now the 38-year-old is suing him for $30million, alleging he unlawfully kicked her out of their shared home, where the couple lived with the athlete's children, Sam Alexis, 15, and Charlie Axel, 14. They are his kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, from whom he had a highly-publicized divorce in 2010 following multiple affairs.

Court documents reveal that Erica is suing both Tiger and his trust, the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, for violating Florida's Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

The suit was initially filed in October 2022 shortly after the two split, and she noted in the court filing that she has lived in the Florida home since it was purchased.

In it she claims that she was "tricked" by Tiger and his team into moving out. Court documents allege: "Specifically, by trickery, agents of [Tiger] convinced [Erica] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law."

Tiger and Erica maintained a lowkey relationship though she made frequent appearances at his golf tournaments

The $30million is based on the rental value of the property, and the fact that she had an "oral tenancy agreement" from her ex-boyfriend that allowed her to live in the house with him and his kids, the documents claim.

Erica and Tiger first confirmed their relationship in September of 2017, while attending the Presidents Cup tournament in New Jersey. She is originally from South Florida, and worked in the restaurant industry for several years.

Erica and his kids were by Tiger's side exactly a year ago when he was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame

She was a server and later, by 2017, the restaurant manager of Tiger's restaurant The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida, where the home in the middle of the legal disputes is located.

