Tiger Woods and girlfriend split as her lawsuit against him goes public

Tiger Woods is in the middle of a very messy break-up from his girlfriend of six years, Erica Herman, and it includes legal action.

Following their split – they first started dating in 2017 – Erica, 38, has filed a lawsuit against the golfer, 47, concerning the non-disclosure agreement she signed at the beginning of their relationship.

The former restaurant manager is supporting her suit to legally nullify the NDA with a law that voids the agreement in cases of sexual assault or harassment.

Tiger and Erica have led a largely private relationship

Titled the Speak Now Act, President Joe Biden only signed the bill into law last year, in December, and the act prohibits the judicial enforceability of an NDA that was agreed to before a case of sexual assault or sexual harassment has occurred.

Court documents obtained by People state that the former couple's relationship was both personal and professional, though now that it has ended, Erica claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom."

However, though she is using a law meant to protect victims or sexual assault or sexual harassment, the complaint does not include accusations against her ex-boyfriend.

Erica and Tiger first confirmed their relationship in September of 2017, while attending the Presidents Cup tournament in New Jersey.

Tiger and Erica with the golfer's son, Charlie, in 2021

While at the tournament, the 38-year-old established herself as Tiger's partner when she wore a badge exclusively used by the wives and girlfriends of the players.

Though their relationship has been largely low-profile – as opposed to Tiger's highly-publicized marriage and divorce from Elin Nordegren – Erica has made frequent appearances alongside the pro athlete at most of his golf games.

Before dating Erica, Tiger was in a relationship with Olympic ski legend Lindsey Vonn from 2013 to 2015. That relationship followed his headline-making split from wife Elin Nordegren — amid multiple affairs widely reported — in 2010.

