Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham make surprise appearance, Christina Hendricks reveals proposal details at pre-Oscars Party

Women supporting women! The 2023 Women In Film gala saw the likes of Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Nicky Hilton, Sophia Bush, Garcelle Beauvais, and newly-engaged Mad Men star Christina Hendricks mingling and honoring this year's female Oscars nominees.

Christina, who revealed earlier in the day that she was engaged to her partner George Bianchini, a steadicam operator, told HELLO! that George had proposed a week prior in London. The pair shared their news with fans on social media, with the Good Girls star writing; "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever."

Brookyn and Nicola flew in from Paris for the event

It was a celebratory evening for the guests, despite the heavy rain in Los Angeles.

Tucked away inside Neuehouse Hollywood, Nicola and husband Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham were all smiles as they arrived and enjoyed champagne and Johnnie Walker whiskey.

Nicola, 28, whose new film - and her directorial debut - Lola James is expected to be released in 2023, rocked a slimline black tuxedo and joked that she looked like her manager's bodyguard for the evening.

Mom-of-three Nicky, who recently spoke to HELLO! for International Women's Day was in town for her mom Kathy's birthday and rocked a gorgeous silver minidress.

Garcelle and Sophia were both spotted with pals

The annual Oscars weekend event celebrates all the women nominated for Academy Awards, and this year's class picture included co-hosts Marlee Matlin and Siân Heder, Board President Cathy Schulman, and 14-time nominee Diane Warren.

The songwriter quipped: "Hello I'm Diane Warren and I'd like to thank the Academy," as she walked onstage. Diane is nominated for the 14th time for the song 'Applause' from the film Tell It Like a Woman.

Chelsea Peretti and Lana Condor kept it natural in neutrals

AnnaSophia Robb, who starred opposite Oscar nominee Austin Butler in the short lived Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries, was seen with a friend throughout the evening, mingling with celebrity pals including Nina Dobrev, while Sophia Bush took selfies with friends, and Real Housewives star Garcelle was spotted dancing in a bronze mini dress.

