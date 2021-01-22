Christie Brinkley's bikini bottoms are not what they seem and fans are in love The star is currently living in her Parrot Cay Island home

Christie Brinkley is enjoying her time in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay Island and that's clear to see with her daily Instagram pictures.

On Thursday, she once again delighted fans with her latest cheerful bikini snap, which sees the star posing in a gorgeous two-piece black swimsuit whilst putting one arm up in the sky, and holding on to her straw hat with the other.

"She's Such a Beach!#parrotcay #t&c #luckyhouse," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to compliment the model, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "queen", whilst a third wrote: "Still smokin’ hot .... you never age, beautiful lady!"

Another, however, was curious about her flattering bikini bottoms, but Christie soon revealed that they were not what they seemed.

"Can I ask where you got the swimsuit bottoms?!" asked a fan, which prompted Christie to confess: "They are @lululemon exercise shorts I put on top of my bikini bottom."

Christie's shorts were a hit with fans

The comment was quickly liked by more than 50 people, proving that they all loved her beach look.

Christie, 66, has been living in her Caribbean home since the beginning of the year. Since been accompanied by several of her children, who have taken turns in being a photographer for their mum's daily social media posts.

Most recently, the star was forced to defend her daily beach post as a fan labelled them "inappropriate".

Christie's recent post of her watering her flowers recently came under fire

Christie posted several pictures of her watering her plants in a stunning red swimsuit and reflected on the "current chaos" of America, something which did not sit well with a follower.

"I think you are a good person but posting these luxurious vacation photos when people are losing everything due to the pandemic is not appropriate. Please stop," they told her, prompting Christie to defend herself, simply stating, "This is my home."

Others jumped to her defence, with one stating: "Inappropriate? Seriously? Christie has owned and vacationed at her home at Parrot Cay for years. She does not owe anyone an apology for sharing photos."