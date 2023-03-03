Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen's unbelievable abs rival her famous mom's in new photo Sami has shown her resemblance to her Real Housewives star mother yet again

Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen has shared another glamorous photo which highlights her amazing likeness to her mother.

The elder daughter of the Wild Things and Real Housewives star and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen posted the photo to her Instagram on Thursday evening. See Denise's own amazing style in the video below.

In her selfie, Sami was wearing a tight-fitting matching sports bra and shorts, and looked ready to tackle a workout of some kind. The 18-year-old was also wearing her long blonde hair in two braids on either side of her face.

The young celebrity's photo really emphasized her impressive toned abs, which are as it turns out very similar to those her mother showed off during her younger days.

While attending Vanity Fair's post-Oscars party in March 2000, the then 29-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her similarly toned midriff when she wore a striped and sparkly silver glitter crop top and pants combo. And while that photo was taken over 20 years ago, Denise's recent Instagram pics suggest she's still keeping impressively in shape today.

Returning to Sami's recent image, a suitcase in the background of the selfie suggests the internet famous star is either still enjoying her holiday in Honolulu, Hawai'i, or has just recently returned home from this vacation.

Sami's mother Denise recently vacationed to celebrate her birthday in a holiday home close to where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California.

Sharing details about her trip – which was a gift from her husband Aaron Cameron – with her followers on Instagram, the former-Bond girl wrote: "Thank you to my hubby @aaronwilliamcameron for making my birthday so special and taking me to the @sanysidroranch.

"The added touch of our last name on the cottage was so special!" Denise continued in her caption, before signing it off with a red love heart emoji.

