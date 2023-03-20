Pregnant Gemma Atkinson stuns in jaw-dropping baby bump photo The star is expecting her second child

Gemma Atkinson finessed her modelling skills as she graced the front cover of Fabulous magazine.

In the snapshots – which Gemma posted on her Instagram – the mother-of-one looked flawless as she perfected a series of poses. For the photoshoot, the radio presenter donned two seriously sleek black outfits which did well to accentuate her blossoming baby bump.

In one snap, Gemma looked effortlessly stylish in a modern two-piece consisting of a cut-out crop top and a pair of satin trousers.

Elsewhere, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant rocked an ultra-flattering maxi dress complete with a daring thigh-high split, glamorous long sleeves and an asymmetrical cut-out section.

The star looked ultra-glam

Gemma elevated her look with some gorgeous waves, sultry bronzed makeup and lashings of mascara.

"Thank you for having me for Mother's Day @fabulousmag It's nice I get to keep some glamorous photos of this pregnancy as opposed to the braless in trackies with no makeup pictures I currently have!" the star noted in her caption.

The couple met on Strictly

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the former soap star, with one writing: "Gorgeous mama!" while a second chimed in: "Looking happy and healthy Louise, you are such a great role model for all women".

"You look stunning Gemma," noted a third, and a fourth added: "You look fabulous and glowing."

Gemma is expecting her second child – a baby boy – with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez. The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing, and are already proud parents to three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

The smitten couple announced their joyous baby news back in January. "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

