Succession star Sarah Snook debuts baby bump at premiere

Succession star Sarah Snook took the red carpet by surprise as she revealed her baby bump at the Season 4 premiere in New York on March 20.

Wearing a tight black dress and silver sequin robe, the Australian actress cradled her bump as she posed for the cameras.

"It's exciting!" Sarah told ET Online. "I feel great."

The 35-year-old revealed she didn’t have to wait "too much longer" to meet her baby. "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks," she added.

"I mean, you couldn't super tell," she laughed. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

The news comes after Sarah confessed she had secretly married Australian comedian Dave Lawson during lockdown.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Sarah told Vogue.

"We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.

"It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate.

"There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly," she admitted.

