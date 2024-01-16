Kieran Culkin asks wife Jazz Charton for third baby live on stage

Kieran Culkin is on a roll! After winning big at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, the actor bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series on Monday night. Overcome with emotion, the Succession star headed to the stage, where he used his acceptance speech to make a cheeky request.

© Getty Kieran Culkin bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

After thanking his mother, Patricia Brentrup, for his "great" childhood, the father-of-two turned his attention to his wife, Jazz Barton. "Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf," he said. "I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more. You said! You said maybe if I win! I love you so much."

Prompting cheers from the audience, the camera then panned onto Jazz, laughing hysterically. Just last week, the actor gave a sweet nod to his wife at the Golden Globes, after winning Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series.

© Getty The actor had his wife in fits of laughter after asking for a third baby during his acceptance speech

After thanking "My wife Jazz, for putting up with this and all... that comes with it," Kieran then headed off stage.

The loved-up couple – who met in a bar in the Big Apple in 2012 – have been married for 10 years, and have since welcomed Kinsey Sioux, aged four, and Wilder Wolf, aged two.

Speaking about the moment he first laid eyes on Jazz, in 2021 Kieran told The Hollywood Reporter: "I said, 'I'm Kieran. You have an English accent. What's your name?'"She said, 'Jazz.' I said, 'J-A-Z-Z, like the music?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Well, that's [expletive] stupid.'"

© Emma McIntyre Kieran and Jazz met at a bar in 2012

After making the London-born beauty laugh, the rest is history! Now a proud father of two, Kieran may be busier than ever, but his kids are his number one priority.

© Instagram The couple are proud parents to daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf

Chatting with Taika Waititi for Interview in May, Kieran admitted that he struggles to be away from Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf. "I don't like being away from them for more than two days at a time," he said.

MORE: 2024 Emmys best moments: From history-making wins to a heartbreaking tribute to Matthew Perry

READ: The cutest couple moments at the 2024 Emmys: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski and more

"I have a friend who works crazy. He goes away for months at a time for what he does. And I remember thinking, 'You must have a very disconnected relationship with them.' Then I see him with his kids, and they're still intensely close," Kieran added.

© Instagram Kieran is a hands-on parent and struggles to be away from his kids for more than two days at a time

"I guess there's just an understanding that dad has to go away for long stretches of time. But I saw that and I'm like, 'Oh, okay. There's still a chance to be a good parent and have a connection with your kids even if you're busy.' I always saw it as, I need to be home. But then again, my kids are between one and three. I do need to be home because if I go for a week, they change."