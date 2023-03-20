Amy Robach's daughter shares positive news following mom's divorce proceedings with Andrew Shue The former GMA host's daughter is an aspiring singer

Amy Robach's daughters may have experienced some tumultuous months in their personal life following their mom's divorce, but when it comes to her eldest daughter's career, her dreams are coming true.

The former Good Morning America host's daughter, Ava McIntosh, has her eyes set on a music career, and she just got one step closer to having a successful one.

Amy has two daughters with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh; Ava, and her youngest sister Annaliese, or Annie, who is sixteen. The former couple were together from 1996 and 2009, and the following year she married her now ex-husband Andrew Shue.

WATCH: Amy Robach's Rise To Fame

Loading the player...

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes following in the footsteps of very famous couple - see why

After months of teasing its arrival, Ava took to Instagram to confirm that she is finally releasing her debut record.

Though she has yet to give her followers details on when the album would be released, she did reveal the name: A Place To Come Home To.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' potential new venture will leave estranged partners emotional

In honor of the upcoming debut, the aspiring singer also announced she will be doing a headlining show at The Bitter End at the end of the month, on March 31st.

Ava is gearing up for the exciting release

Ava is a frequent performer at the iconic Greenwich Village music venue, and even rang in her 21st birthday with another performance there at the end of last year.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spark disappointment from fans for this reason

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter Annalise to face bittersweet end of an era in not too distant future

Ava's pursuit of a career in music makes her not the only child of a fellow talk show host or celebrity to do the same. Lola Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, released her own debut single last year, Paranoia Silverlining, as did Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillipe. Gracie Abrams, whose father is JJ Abrams, Miley Cyrus, Willow and Jaden Smith, and Norah Jones are all also singers with famous parents.

Ava and her sister have maintained a relationship with Andrew despite his divorce from Amy

Her exciting news however came at a time of difficult adjustment for the Robach daughters, whose mom recently finalized her divorce from Andrew, who became their stepdad when they were under ten years old.

According to the Daily Mail, Amy and the Melrose Place actor amicably divided their assets through mediation and will have shared custody of their beloved dog, Brody.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.