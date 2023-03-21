Ruth Langsford shows off unique Mother's Day and birthday gift from son Jack The Loose Women star is 63 years old

It was a weekend of big celebrations at Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' house as the QVC presenter celebrated her 63rd birthday on Friday and two days later was showered with gifts on Mother's Day.

While Ruth remained quiet on social media over the weekend, on Monday she gave her fans a glimpse at the celebrations by sharing a video which perfectly recapped the festivities.

"What a weekend… my birthday (63 if you're wondering!) AND Mother's Day. Thank you family and friends," she wrote alongside it.

The video, which you can see below, was taken inside her living room and not only showed all the cards and bouquets of flowers she received on her two big days, but the incredibly unique and personalised gift her son Jack treated her to.

WATCH: Ruth shows off birthday gifts from family and friends

Loading the player...

While her 21-year-old son, who likes to stay out of their parents' public life, was absent from the photos, Ruth did share several from the weekend featuring her mother, Joan, and her husband Eamonn.

In one snap, Ruth can be seen toasting with her mother whilst Eamonn appears reflected in the mirror in front of him.

Ruth looked stunning as she returned to work on Monday, following her weekend of celebrations

"Cheers to my wonderful mum," she wrote, before adding that she cooked up a delicious Sunday roast. The duo later played a game of Scrabble, which Ruth's 99-year-old mother appeared to win.

Ruth and Eamonn's son Jack is currently studying at university, having left the family home to begin his studies back in 2020.

At the time, the Loose Women host spoke out about the change, admitting that it took her a while to adjust.

"That first week I literally felt like I'd had my womb ripped out," she revealed.

Jack is Ruth and Eamonn's only child

"I'm better now. We're kind of in week three now, and he's settled really well."

There is a plus side to Jack leaving home, though – he's started to perfect his cooking skills!

Ruth continued: "He's being really chilled about it all and coping – he's even cooked something. So that's a good sign. He sent me a picture of his stir fry."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.