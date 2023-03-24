Johnny Depp's lawyer issues stern advice to Gwyneth Paltrow amid ongoing ski trial The Sliding Doors actress is being sued for $300,000

Johnny Depp's former lawyer has issued some strong advice to Gwyneth Paltrow about her behavior in court amid her ski trial lawsuit.

Benjamin Chew – who, alongside Camille Vasquez, was part of Johnny's legal team in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022 – appeared on CourtTV where he accused Gwyneth of being "disrespectful" and acting like a "prima donna".

The Iron Man actress is being sued for $300,000 by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who has accused Gwyneth of crashing into him while they were both skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016.

The 76-year-old first filed for damages in 2019, claiming he sustained several injuries in the incident, including a "brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries".

Gwyneth is not happy about the lawsuit and has complained about being filmed inside the courtroom and having her photos taken outside of the courthouse.

Gwyneth is being sued for $300,000 over a skiing incident in 2016

To try and shield herself, she has resorted to on occasion covering her face with a large blue notebook, but Benjamin believes that she should not expect privacy in a public courtroom.

"The court has the public square. This isn't a family vacation away from the crowds when you have a legitimate expectation of privacy. This is a courthouse," he said.

Gwyneth often hides behind her blue notebook

"She's not merely a defendant, she also has her own counterclaim, albeit a symbolic one, so she has to be and act like any other litigate in the courtroom," he added.

Benjamin wasn't done dishing out his stern advice, as he continued: "She needs to lose that blue notebook, I think it comes across as imperious.

"I think she and her lawyer do her no service when she's playing the part of a prima donna and looking like a sad sack when she's sitting there at the stand.

Benjamin Chew was part of Johnny Depp's legal team

"The other thing I've noticed, and this may have just been nervousness or an accident, but I understand she didn't stand up when the judge and jury came in. Intentional or not, that comes off as very disrespectful."

Gwyneth has denied Terry's accusations and claimed that he crashed into her. She has countersued for $1 for her "relatively minor" injuries, as well as for her attorney fees to be covered.

The actress called the lawsuit "a meritless claim," and claims that not only does she remember what happened "clearly," but that the suit is "an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth".

