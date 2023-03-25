Andrew Lloyd Webber 'shattered' as son Nick dies after cancer battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber's eldest son, Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber, has died at the age of 43.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital," Andrew, 75, said in a statement. "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."

Nicholas was a talented Grammy-nominated composer and record producer in his own right, most known for his work scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, as well as the film The Last Bus and short Mr Invisible.

Nick was 43

The news comes five days after Andrew shared that Nicholas was critically ill with gastric cancer.

"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," the Oscar-winning composer shared in a statement at the time, revealing that Nick had been diagnosed in late 2021

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized."

Heartbreakingly, Andrew added: "We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Andrew (left) with Nick (second right) in 2007

Two days later, Andrew shared a video and gave an update, thanking fans for their "outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick".

"He's now been moved into hospice and he's battling away," Andrew continued.

"I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. But we're all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be, I think.

He also apologized for not being on the opening night of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, but added: "My place is here in England, at the moment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.