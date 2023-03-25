Kelly Ripa is a beach bombshell in red hot swimsuit alongside husband Mark Consuelos The Live! host credits Anna Kaiser workouts for maintaining her fit physique

Kelly Ripa gave Pamela Anderson a run for her money this week when she shared a snapshot of herself wearing a Baywatch-worthy red swimsuit.

The star was promoting her new podcast, Let's Talk of Camera, on Instagram and shared a series of throwback photos.

One in particular, stood out as it featured Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, on a glorious-looking vacation.

In the image, Kelly and Mark were onboard a boat and wearing matching straw hats and beaming smiles.

The mom-of-three rocked a red one-piece which showed off her gym-toned physique. She had her legs wrapped around her husband's as the sun shone down upon them.

Both Kelly and Mark sported a tan and they appeared to be enjoying the rest and relaxation.

Kelly looked fabulous in the throwback vacation photo

The couple have been together for almost 30 years and she spoke candidly on her podcast about their love life.

They most recently discussed their sex life and how they navigated long periods of separation during Mark's time filming Riverdale in 2020.

Mark revealed that the one "potential deal-breaker" in their marriage would be if Kelly "cut [him] off sexually," unless it was due to a medical condition.

Kelly, 52, also shared that they engaged in "sexual rituals" over FaceTime during the ten months her husband was away, describing the virtual dates as "ludicrous".

Kelly and Mark have been married for almost 30 years and have three children together

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host admitted she got "really close to [herself]" during these encounters.

The inaugural episode of Kelly's podcast also addressed another significant challenge in their relationship: Mark’s jealous streak.

Kelly recalled the early days of their marriage, describing her husband as "insanely jealous".

She shared a specific example from their first week as a married couple, when a waiter called her "principessa" at an Italian restaurant in Boston. Mark admitted he "got upset" at the time, but it's clear the couple has come a long way since then.

Kelly and Mark, who married in May 1996, have three children together: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

