Loose Women's Christine Lampard inundated with support following sad goodbye

Christine Lampard and her Loose Women colleagues bid a sad farewell to a co-star as Tom Sage, the show's deputy editor, left for pastures new.

The mum-of-two shared a warm tribute to her friend and co-star, as she penned: "We love this man @tomsage1984 he's off to work in pastures new on the new @neighbours in Oz. I'm going to miss this face."

Christine shared an insight into Tom's farewell party, where he was presented with a classic Australian outback hat.

There was also a selfie that involved many of Christine's fellow panellists including Judi Love, Ruth Langsford, Katie Piper, Frankie Bridge, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore, Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards and Charlene White.

Christine and her co-stars gave Tom a gift

The glamorous presenter was supported by her fans, as one shared: "Willoughfield's loss is Erinsborough's gain! X lovely to see you last night," and a second commented: "Looks like a great night out to say goodbye."

Tom's exit was addressed during Loose Women, with Kaye explaining: "Listen that's it from us for today. I hope you've had fun with us today, but it's a little bit sad for us as our dear friend and deputy editor of the show, Tom is going off to a wonderful new life Down Under."

She continued: "We're hoping he's going to be a boomerang and come back to us, we will miss him so so much. He is a wonderful colleague and an even more wonderful friend."

Christine and the girls threw a party

Christine's sadness came shortly after the glamorous presenter wowed fans in a gorgeous dress from Next, that she was quick to label as one of her "favourites".

The curve-hugging garment suited her flawlessly and featured an eye-catching jungle-print pattern with plenty of brightly-coloured leaves and fronds.

Speaking to her followers, she described the item as "perfect for that spring/summer feel" and although she described her beautiful outfit as "figure-hugging" she also highlighted the "stretch" that it contains.

Christine then showed how versatile the look really was, as she paired it with a blue denim jacket and an eye-catching orange one, alongside a pair of sunglasses.

