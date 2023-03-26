Salma Hayek sparks comment on waterside video with husband François-Henri Pinault The Magic Mike star is on vacation

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault have been enjoying a magical getaway in sunny Jordan over the past week.

Amid time spent exploring the natural heritage of the country, they were able to get some work for the environment done as well.

The actress shared a video of theirs completely done up in a wetsuit and scuba gear for a trash-picking drive. The couple swam through the beautiful blue waters to collect some of the garbage that had collected at the bottom.

"Underwater we all share the trash. Let's all share the responsibility for a future with clean oceans and the survival of our beautiful and vital coral," she wrote alongside the clip.

Her fans praised her for the work she and her husband put in and for sharing that message with her 23 million followers.

A fan wrote: "You are a great human being, beautiful!!" while another added: "Thank you, you truly walk the walk on land and while underwater!

Salma and François-Henri went for a trash-collecting dive

Charitable organization Project Sea also left a comment that read: "Thank you for shedding light on the importance of protecting our corals!" while many of her followers encouraged Salma to check out the project and its work cleaning up the seas in Aqaba.

The actress first took to social media with photographs from her spectacular vacation earlier in the week when she had been visiting Wadi Rum, a natural valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan.

The 56-year-old shared some moments that placed her natural beauty front and center as she basked in the sunlight while the gigantic rock formations loomed in the background.

"Inhaling the magic of Jordan," she captioned her pictures, further elaborating that it was her husband François-Henri, 60, who was behind the lens.

The actress has been vacationing in Jordan

The official Instagram account for Visit Jordan responded to the photos with a slew of flame emojis, while her fans were complimentary of them as well.

One of them even went so far as to say: "You look like that perfect sunset that you only witness once in a lifetime," and several others offered her suggestions on what she could get up to while visiting the Western Asian nation.

