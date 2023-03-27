Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George take big step in their relationship The couple confirmed their relationship back in November

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and Max George are taking their relationship to a new level, just four months after exclusively confirming their relationship to HELLO!.

Maisie's mum, Julia Smith, who acts as her manager, shared the exciting news on her professional Instagram account, revealing her daughter was moving out of the family home and in with Max.

"Moving out day," she wrote on an emotional video, which you can see below, and which shows the 21-year-old packing and then carrying her belongings into her sports car.

WATCH: Maisie Smith's mum shares emotional video of daughter moving out of family home

"Enjoy your new life in Manchester with Albert & Max," she added, whilst showing Maisie sitting next to her dog, who was relaxing on the passer seat.

"Good luck in your new home @maisiesmithofficial," she captioned the video.

The big move was no surprise for the actress' family as Max announced back in February that he was ready to ask his girlfriend to move in with him.

The couple have been together since last summer

The singer, 34, pulled out all the stops for the big question and showed the big proposal on his TikTok, including him hiding his house keys inside a bag of sweets and later showing Maisie pulling them out, much to her surprise.

"I love you," Maisie simply said to Max whilst she beamed.

Maisie and Max spoke about their dream to live together in Manchester last November, in an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO!.

Max asked Maisie to move in with him in February

Max said: "We live together now, but we're constantly travelling around the country, with Maisie touring. We want to get a place together and have a base in London – and maybe somewhere in Manchester too."

Maisie added: "With my job I've had for the last 20-ish years, I haven't travelled very much, so it will be lovely to get to travel the world with my bestie."

