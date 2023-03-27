Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev stun in gorgeous family photo with rarely-seen kids The couple wed in 2019

Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev looked every inch the doting parents as they posed for a stunning family photo on Sunday.

Stepping out for a very special gala performance of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: A New Musical Adaptation at London's Riverside Studios, the couple paused for a group photograph alongside Strictly stars Ola Jordan and her husband James Jordan.

Rachel, 37, and Pasha, 43, were joined by their two adorable daughters Maven, three, and Noa, one – and they looked so grown up!

For the special family outing, Countdown presenter Rachel donned a playful pink furry coat which she teamed with a matching pink T-shirt for a cohesive look. Pasha, meanwhile, looked suave in a dark ensemble featuring a stylish utilitarian jacket.

Little Maven and Noa sweetly flanked their mother, looking as adorable as ever in their cosy outfits. Just like Rachel, Maven was dressed in a hot pink T-shirt, whilst Noa looked ever so cute in a turquoise knitted jumper embellished with a princess swan.

Pasha and Rachel share two children together

Fellow Strictly stars Ola and James were joined by their two-year-old toddler, Ella. In the joyous photo, the tot could be seen posing with her arms around both of her parents in a touching display of affection.

Whilst Rachel and Pasha appear to be nailing parenthood, their journey, like everyone's, hasn't been without its hiccups. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2022, Rachel divulged her secret to finding the perfect work/life balance. "I went back to work pretty early after having both of my daughters," she revealed.

The happy couple met on Strictly

"I'm really lucky to have a brilliant husband around who supports me with juggling both life and work.

"I find I'm always planning life around my children, such as where I'm going to charge my car based on where has the best play area for the children.

"My job requires me to be here, there, and everywhere, and I'm really lucky that my girls are comfortable with whoever's looking after them and they have their own fun when I'm not there."

