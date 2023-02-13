7 celebrities you didn't know were related to royalty Discover how A-listers like Hilary Duff are related to the royals

From red carpet apperances to six-figure diamonds, celebrities have a lot in common with royalty these days, but did you know that there are some stars who descend from royalty? Discover the royal connections of Hilary Duff, Danny Dyer, Beyoncé and more.

Hilary Duff

Actress Hilary Duff has been named by FindMyPast.com as "America's most royal celebrity," and that's because she has a connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The star is the 18th cousin of the late monarch.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has long reigned as Queen Bey, but did you know the Crazy in Love superstar actually has distance connections to royals? It turns out that Jay-Z's wife is Queen Elizabeth II's 25th cousin once removed.

WATCH: The moment Meghan Markle chooses Prince Harry in HELLO!'s exclusive video!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is now part of the royal family thanks to marrying Prince Harry, but did you know that she actually had royal blood before her 2018 nuptials? The Duchess of Sussex is a descendant of King Edward III, as reported by genealogist, Gary Boyd Roberts.

Not only are both Meghan and Beyoncé both related to royalty, they are on texting terms. Check out this brilliant video capturing Prince Harry's reaction to his wife recieving a text from the singer...

WATCH: The moment Beyoncé texts Meghan Markle

Loading the player...

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood superstar Angelina is no stranger to having the red carpet rolled out for her and her lineage is actually rather royal with her mother's side being traced back to French king, Philip II.

Kit Harrington

Game of Thrones star Kit has a family tree peppered with royal links. As reported by Findmypast.co.uk, Kit's great-grandfather, Sir Richard Harington was 12th Baronet and High Sheriff of Herefordshire, and his great-uncle Kenneth Harington married Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Cecilia Bowes-Lyon.

NEXT: 18 times royals met starstruck celebrities

Josh Widdicombe

After appearing on Who Do You Think You Are, comedian Josh discovered that he has royal connections as his family have descended from King Edward I.

Danny Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer also appeared on the hit BBC show, Who Do You Think You Are, and they discovered a surprising royal background. The star found it hilarious to find out his connection to King Edward III.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.