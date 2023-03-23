Brooklyn Beckham shocks with topless tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz The son of David Beckham married his wife last year…

Brooklyn Beckham has a number of romantic tattoos dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz, but he certainly upped the ante on Wednesday when he revealed a shocking new inking of his beloved.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson show, the 24-year-old revealed he has between 80-100 tattoos, prompting host Jennifer to ask about his latest addition and she couldn't believe it when he rolled up his sleeve to reveal the topless portrait of his wife. See the moment for yourself in the video below.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils brand new tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz

"That is beautiful!" Jennifer exclaimed after an enthused member of the crowd began chanting, "Take it off!".

The audience cheered as he revealed his new addition

The sultry portrait of his wife wasn't the only new addition to his multitude of ink, as he also revealed he has added the lyrics to the song that she walked down the aisle to at their lavish wedding in April 2022.

Before tying the knot last year, the star already had many tattoos dedicated to the actress. One of the most memorable being an illustration of her eyes on the back of his neck which he got in 2020.

Brooklyn has so many tattoos dedicated to his wife

The star also has their wedding vows, as well as a romantic love letter from the Bates Motel star, inked on his skin.

Brooklyn's permanent gestures don't stop with just his wife, as he also has the sweetest tattoo in honour of Nicola's grandmother, who goes by the nickname "bunny".

Brooklyn has a touching tattoo dedicated to Nicola's grandmother

The aspiring chef chose an outline of a an anime-style rabbit for the sweet tribute which made Nicola very emotional.

Captioning a video of Brooklyn getting the tattoo done in 2022, she penned: "My heart just melted. He got a tat for my naunni. Her name is bunny @brooklynpeltzbeckham I love you so much."

The tattoo is particularly meaningful for Nicola as she shares an incredibly close bond with her 93-year-old grandmother. Bunny was even her grandaughter's maid of honour at her starry Florida nuptials.

