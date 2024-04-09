Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to have far more PDA moments this summer - details

Travis Kelce is reveling in a state of bliss unmatched in his life so far, sharing his joy and optimism in a recent interview.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," declared the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to NY Post, whose relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift has been the subject of much public fascination.

The 34-year-old athlete and his equally famous girlfriend have been the epitome of relationship goals since they began dating last summer, recently captured sharing tender moments on a sun-soaked vacation in the Bahamas.

Their romantic escapades have included not just beachside PDA but also support for each other's professional endeavors.

It's a love story for Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce

Travis made headlines as he journeyed to Australia and Singapore to be by Taylor's side during her Eras Tour, shortly after clinching his third Super Bowl victory.

Their celebration on the field, followed by appearances at post-game festivities, underscored the depth of their bond.

Travis Kelce confesses love for Taylor Swift

As Taylor takes a brief pause from her Eras Tour, which is set to resume in France on May 9, Travis is already making plans to join her in Europe.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Travis expressed his eagerness to support Taylor, highlighting their mutual commitment to their careers and to each other.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so in love

"Any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," he shared.

The couple's relationship has sparked a whirlwind of engagement and baby rumors, especially following Travis's playful comments on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Celebratory Kiss inside DJ Booth

Amid discussions about lab-grown diamonds, Travis humorously mused about the future, saying, “Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one,” hinting at the prospect of children with a touch of humor.

Fans have been quick to speculate, though some remind others to take the brothers' lighthearted banter with a grain of salt.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift

Adding fuel to the speculative fire, Philadelphia-based jeweler Steven Singer has reportedly offered Travis a $1 million custom-made ring for a potential proposal to Taylor, illustrating the public's captivation with their romance.

