Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have expressed appreciation for their new fanbase after their podcast picked up a major award.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and the newly retired Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, thanked Taylor Swift's fans for voting for them at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Monday.

© Getty Images Jason and Travis Kelce won Podcast of the Year

Their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce – which they launched in September 2022 – was awarded Podcast of the Year at the ceremony, held at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

"We wish we could be there, guys, but we are honored. We are honored to accept this award. Podcast of the Year… it's big [expletive]" Travis said in a video message after missing the ceremony.

Jason added: "This is an incredible honor especially for two jabronies like us."

He then joked that he and Travis only won the award because his brother's relationship with Taylor has earned them the support of Swifties.

© Getty The couple have been dating since last year

"To receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all of the 92 percenters out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award," Jason said.

Laughing at Jason's admission, Travis added: "Thank you guys for everything. We truly do have the best fanbase in the entire world."

Travis and Taylor have been dating since last summer and as their relationship has progressed, he has mentioned his girlfriend and her fans a few times on the podcast.

Following his brief trip to Australia last month to support Taylor on her Eras Tour, he called her the "biggest and best thing possible" in a podcast episode last week.

Speaking about their time together Down Under, Travis said: "A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I'll tell you what wasn't false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis' romance is going from strength to strength

Describing their trip to a zoo in Sydney, he added: "There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor.

"This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

He continued: "But I tell you what though the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal. It’s like a friendly raccoon."

"It was fun," Travis added. "That was a fun one and then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show."

© Getty Travis and Taylor look very much in love

In stark contrast to her relationship of over six years with Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Travis have been incredibly public, with the Bejeweled singer attending 12 Chiefs games last season, and Travis using his bye week in October to fly to Argentina to watch her perform.

He also recently attended the fifth night of her tour through Singapore.

The NFL star was filmed having the time of his life dancing to his girlfriend's hit single Look What You Made Me Do. He braved the humidity in a white button-down t-shirt as he showed his best moves to the song.

