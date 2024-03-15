Joe Alwyn spotted in Los Angeles as details of new project with Taylor Swift's friend Emma Stone emerge

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has been pictured in Los Angeles, days after Taylor and her new boyfriend Travis Kelce were also seen in town.

The British actor was spotted in Studio City enjoying a coffee from Alfred's. Wearing a dark green shirt and a baseball cap the usually private star tried to remain incognito as he spent time with a friend. Taylor and Travis were spotted at several Oscar's parties on Sunday March 10.

© Backgrid Joe Alwyn is seen catching up with a friend while having coffee at Alfred's Cafe

The 33-year-old, who dated Taylor for over six years, will next be seen on screen this June after Searchlight Pictures confirmed the release date of his new movie, Kinds of Kindness, with Emma Stone. The film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who worked with Joe and Emma on The Favorite in 2018 which was later an Oscar winner for Olivia Colman.

The three have teamed up together again for the new project, alongside Willem Dafoe and Jesse Plemons, which has been described as "a contemporary film, set in the US – three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story."

Also in the film is another old friend of Joe's, Margaret Qualley, who is married to Taylor's longtime collaborator and close friend Jack Antonoff.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn attend the opening night premiere of The Favourite during the 56th New York Film Festival

Joe has made several public appearances in recent weeks including the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's in London on Sunday, February 18, and the Dunhill & BSBP Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner & Party days prior.

He also made a rare social media post that highlighted his quieter lifestyle while displaying his penchant for photography. Alongside a snap from one of his events and a selfie with his camera, he included several beautiful landscape shots, and closed out his set with a throwback of himself as a boy.

© Dave Benett Joe Alwyn attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024

Taylor, 34, and Joe were together from 2017 to 2023, and even co-wrote songs from the acclaimed albums Folklore and Evermore together (with Joe credited as "William Bowery"). With Folklore's Album of the Year win at the Grammys, the Harriet star won his first golden gramophone.

News of their split emerged in April 2023, with sources claiming that they had parted ways amicably after their relationship had "run its course". However in recent months, Taylor has been hinting that things may not have been as rosy as believed, after she confirmed that the heartbreaking track 'You're Losing Me' was written in 2022, a year before their split, and confirmed that the lyrics in the Midnights track 'Sweet Nothing' were from a Paul McCartney quote, and not Joe.

Taylor and Joe's split was revealed in April 2023

After she announced her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this month, fans saw a dig at Joe, as it was previously revealed the actor had a group chat with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, titled The Tortured Man Club.

Fans also believe the tracks 'So Long, London,' and 'Florida!!!' (featuring Florence + The Machine) may be about the actor; London is where Taylor and Joe spent a lot of their time together, and is track five on the record which Taylor herself has always said are the "really honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal" tracks.