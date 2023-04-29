Jack Nicholson shocks fans with rare appearance for NBA playoffs

Jack Nicholson surprised fans by making a rare appearance for the LA Lakers playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday April 28.

Cameras captured the longtime Lakers fan embracing star player LeBron James courtside, after not being photographed since he appeared at the team's opener in 2021.

The 86-year-old wore loose maroon pants and a black tee paired with a black blazer as he sat wirth his son Ray, and watched his beloved team beat the second-seed Grizzlies 125-85 to end the series after six games. The Lakers, who were seeded seventh, will now play the winners of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Oscar winner Jack now lives an off-grid life despite living in the middle of Beverly Hills, in the Mulholland Drive compound. Jack acquired the property from the late actor Marlon Brando back for $5million in a deal which was completed in 2005. The impressive estate spans 3,303 square feet and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool.

Also attending the game was comedian Larry David, and superstar Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul - and sure to score points with her sports agent beau, Adele was photographed wearing a gray hoodie and pants from Rich's new clothing line, Klutch Athletics Apparel.

Showing support for her boyfriend's brand in the casual two-piece, Adele completed the outfit with her go-to gold hoops and a pair of pale gray sneakers.

Since they began dating in 2021, Adele and Rich have continued to go from strength to strength. In October of that year, the 'Easy on Me' singer first spoke to Vogue about their relationship, indicating that they had met at a party in 2019.

Asked what attracted her to Rich, Adele said: "He's just so [expletive] funny. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

