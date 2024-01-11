Dianne Buswell causes a stir in rare kissing photo with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Strictly star Dianne Buswell sparked a fan reaction on Thursday with a romantic beach photo featuring her beau, Joe Sugg.

In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, the flame-haired dancer is pictured lying on the sandy shore soaking up the sunshine alongside boyfriend Joe. The duo looked totally smitten, with YouTuber Joe, 32, reaching down to plant a kiss on Dianne's head.

© Instagram The loved-up couple jetted off to Australia

For the romantic beach trip, Dianne, 34, dressed down in a coral top, large round sunglasses and gold drop earrings. Joe, meanwhile, looked beach-ready wearing a pair of clear sunnies and a silver chain pendant.

Elsewhere, Dianne, who recently returned home from her native Australia, uploaded several family pictures featuring her adorable niece Zofia and a breathtaking video of her loved ones basking in a golden sunset.

© Instagram The duo made the most of the glorious sunshine

"Losing our tans by the day [teary emoji] can't believe it's already been a week of being home [heart emoji] also my camera roll is mostly Joe and Zofia just being best buddies and it's ever so cute" Dianne gushed in her caption.

Awestruck fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with a handful of followers racing to heap praise on the pair's relationship. One commented: "Awww you two are just the cutest", while another penned: "Aww these are gorgeous pics, miss the Australian content but sooo ready for tout content".

A third remarked: "Making such lovely memories, another gorgeous picture of you and Joe" and a fourth added: "@diannebuswell you two are soulmates".

© Shutterstock Joe and Dianne starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne have been going from strength to strength ever since they first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They took their relationship to the next level back in the summer of 2023 when they exchanged their countryside bolthole for a gorgeous mansion in Sussex. Take a look at their property in the video below...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell Shares Tour Of Bold New Bedroom With Joe Sugg

Whilst the couple adored their former country home in Sussex, Joe admitted: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

Their sprawling property, which they reportedly snapped up for a staggering £3.5 million, is a real feast for the eyes. Sizing up from their previous property, Joe and Dianne's new home boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

© Getty Images The couple now live in Sussex

Whilst the couple haven't yet given a full tour of their fabulous new abode, Dianne and Joe have taken to Instagram to share the odd photo. Speaking about her lavish dressing room, Dianne shared: "This is a really great-sized room for my dressing room. I do absolutely love it, it's just very white at the moment so I need to inject a bit of colour into it. There's a few finishing things, well, I say a few there's a lot of things I still need to do but it's going to get there, and everything takes time"