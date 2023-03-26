Dianne Buswell discusses 'selfishness' following house sale news with Joe Sugg The Strictly Come Dancing stars are selling the dream home they bought in 2021

Despite rumours that their relationship was over earlier this year, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are still so loved-up – and recently shared an adorable milestone after five years of dating.

But the professional dancer also admits that she isn't afraid to put herself first at times.

In a candid new interview with Heat magazine, Dianne opened up about "selfishness".

Asked about how to be happy, the glamorous redhead said: "You have to be OK with putting yourself first. Even now, I'm still learning to say no".

She went on: "There's nothing wrong with being a bit selfish sometimes. Selfishness is OK".

Dianne and Joe, who met on Strictly in 2018, recently surprised fans after they made the announcement that they are selling their dream £1.35 million house in Sussex, which they bought just two years ago and seemed to have settled into well.

Dianne and Joe fell in love after being paired on Strictly

The couple appeared very happy in the spacious property and have shared many glimpses into their home life on social media ever since they moved in.

A couple of weeks ago, Dianne celebrated the release of her new book Move Yourself Happy with a fresh look inside their stunning home.

The couple moved into their home in 2021

As a photo posted to Instagram showed, the dancer had beautifully dressed her wooden dining room table with a boho-chic crocheted runner down the centre. On top of the gorgeous new addition were three bunches of beautiful flowers placed in the most stylish cream vases.

Their massive garden is a real selling point of the property and the couple have shown it off on various occasions on their Instagram feeds over the last couple of years.

When they announced the news of their purchase, Joe lifted Dianne up in celebration in their huge outdoor space, revealing the exterior of the property and the luscious grass that surrounds it.

