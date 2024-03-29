Dianne Buswell shows off incredible hair transformation – 'it was time for a change'

Dianne Buswell is known for her signature red hair, but ahead of the Easter holidays, she decided it was “time for a change” and transformed her locks by adding “darker dragged out roots” – and we love the result.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a before and after video, showing her in the hairdressers as her “dream team” changed up her look by adding an “amazing” vibrant red colour and “wonderful” extensions.

Watch Dianne's full hair transformation

“It was time for a change! And I love it, what do we think of the darker dragged out roots? Thank you to my dream team @vickydemetriouhair for the wonderful extensions and to @harrietmuldoon for the amazing colour. The best team in the best salon @larrykinghair,” she captioned the video.

Dianne’s Strictly colleagues were quick to share their approval on the comments section and when a fan commented they “love it, because it’s still Dianne, but different,” the 34-year-old replied: “I love the change while still being red.”

The Australian dancer, who is happily coupled up with YouTuber Joe Sugg, has always been very open about her style and beauty secrets.

© Instagram Dianne showed off her gorgeous new look on Instragram

Back in 2022, she opened up about how she cares for her vibrant red hair and how it’s always looking so glossy.

"I have the Great Lengths Keratin Bonds in my hair and a lady called Vicky from Larry King does them for me. I've been going to her for years now. I find that because my hair goes through so much with Strictly and touring and it constantly has heat on it, I find that the extensions almost coat around my natural hair, so it gives it that little barrier,” she told Heat magazine.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dianne Buswell has gone through different variations of red hair, seen here last year

"So that's how I protect my actual natural hair and actually, underneath, my hair has grown so much from having these bonds which is amazing. Sometimes people don't even notice now when I have them in and when I don't, so that's definitely a good thing.”

On her secret to smooth and glossy hair, she added: "On the ends of my hair, I never actually put colour, I just put this conditioner that has a red tinge to it. And that's what sort of gives my hair that vibrancy and the smoothness and the glossiness. I don't really do my roots that often, so I don't mind when my hair grows out. I normally leave it around three months in between, I've got it down to a fine art."