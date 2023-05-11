Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reignite romance on the red carpet as she flaunts toned midriff in crop top

The Let’s Get Loud hitmaker couldn’t keep her hands off Ben!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have been back together for over two years, continue to showcase their love on the red carpet, proving that they are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

The couple shared a passionate kiss at the premiere of Lopez's new action film, "The Mother," on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

At the event, the 53-year-old, sparkled in a sequin-covered beige crop top, displaying her toned midriff and her iconic style.

The matching high-waisted maxi skirt and double-breasted overcoat completed her glamorous ensemble.

The singer-actress wore her caramel-colored hair in a long ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings and a beige clutch, perfectly matching her outfit.

Ben, 50, was the epitome of style in a classic black three-piece suit, a white dress shirt, and his rugged beard. The actor-writer-director exuded charm and sophistication as he posed next to his stunning wife.

In a recent heartwarming appearance on "The View," Lopez gave a rare insight into her family life with her husband and their blended family of five children.

She couldn't hold back her admiration for Ben's parenting skills, praising him as the "best dad" she's ever seen.

"He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He's honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes," she shared.

The hitmaker appreciates how Ben applies his knowledge and is present with their children, describing him as a "present, loving dad who cares."

The couple co-parents their blended family, including J-Lo's 15-year-old twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Ben's children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

© Photo: Custom Jennifer married Ben two years ago

Lopez candidly shared the challenges of parenting teenagers, admitting, "This is the time where your kids don't want to talk to you, and they're kind of individuating from you, and it's all necessary, and intellectually I understand it. But my heart! My heart!"

© Jennifer Lopez Ben and Jennifer wed in in July 2022

In the midst of her family life, her career is soaring. Her upcoming Netflix film, "The Mother," set to release on Mother's Day, sees her playing an assassin determined to keep her daughter safe. Although the role demanded extensive combat and sniper training, Jennifer found it empowering.

"And it's exciting to be able to do it now, I think for me, it's really kind of empowering and makes me feel strong and good," she shared.

