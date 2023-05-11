Selena Gomez's dating history

Pop sensation Selena Gomez shot to fame in the 1990s when she kicked off her career on the silver screen, appearing on the likes of Barney & Friends and Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place.

During her time in the spotlight, the brunette beauty has enjoyed a string of high-profile relationships with a variety of A-list celebrities such as Taylor Lautner and Nick Jonas.

The team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at the star's dating history, covering everything from her rollercoaster relationship with Canadian singer Justin Bieber to her brief romances in the limelight.

© Getty Selena stars in hit series Only Murders in the Building

Keep scrolling to get a full run-down of Selena's colourful dating history…

How long did Selena and Nick Jonas date for?

Selena and teen heartthrob Nick Jonas dated in 2008 after meeting at Disney. The lovebirds appeared to confirm their romance when songstress Selena made a cameo appearance in the Jonas Brothers' 'Burnin' Up' music video.

The former couple allegedly dated on and off for two years before eventually calling it quits in March 2010.

© Getty Selena dated Nick Jonas

Reflecting on their romance, Selena told Capital FM: "We were babies! We actually caught up the other day, and it's really fun to be able to do that… That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He's lovely. I do have a love for him for sure."

Did Justin and Selena date for 8 years?

Selena and Justin dated on-and-off for a whopping eight years. The former lovebirds started dating when they were just 16 and 17 years old respectively. The duo went public with their blossoming romance in February 2011 when they stepped out for the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party.

© Getty The former couple met as teenagers

Speaking in 2015 about their first few years together, Justin told Complex magazine: "It was a marriage kind of thing," but suggested they were too young for the relationship to succeed. "Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age [18]. But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other."

Despite their magnetic attraction for one another, 'Jelena' split in 2012, before rekindling their romance in April 2013. And although the couple tried to make things work, Selena and Justin went their separate ways in 2014.

© Getty Jelena dated on-and-off for eight years

Despite their breakup, the star was clear that she and Justin still shared a special bond with each other. "With Justin I support him, [and] I think I always will," she said. "I get - I'm upset when he's upset, I'm happy when he's happy," she explained.

Justin echoed these feelings during an interview with Access Hollywood in 2015, saying: "I'm never going to stop loving her," he said, adding: "I'm never going to stop checking in on her."

How long did Selena and Zedd date?

The brunette beauty dated music producer and DJ Zedd in early 2015. They looked so loved-up as they attended the Golden Globes party and later went Instagram official by the end of January.

© Getty Zedd and Selena Gomez at the Jingle Ball

Their relationship was short-lived, however, lasting just a few months. Opening up about their time again, Selena told The Edge Afternoons: "I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice."

Zedd later told Billboard how Selena's fame impacted their relationship. He candidly revealed: "Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into.

© Getty Selena looked smitten with musician Zedd

"She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

When did Selena date Samuel Krost?

Selena dated Gigi Hadid's close friend Samuel Krost between 2015 and 2016. Whilst their relationship was relatively brief, the former couple enjoyed a string of romantic dinner dates at the likes of Nobu and the SLS Hotel.

© Instagram Samuel Krost is pals with Gigi Hadid

What did Charlie Puth say about Selena?

The duo found love in March 2016. At the time, lovebirds Charlie and Selena kept details of their relationship under wraps. The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker later told Billboard: "I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful.

© Getty Singers Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez at the Jingle Ball

He continued: "And it really messed me up. I'm trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into."

How long did Selena Gomez date The Weeknd?

Sel went on to find love with 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (known professionally as The Weeknd). The couple dated for ten months before splitting in October 2017. Despite calling things off, Selena has long praised the duo's special "friendship."

© Getty Selena Gomez and The Weeknd found love in 2017

"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she told Billboard magazine. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

What happened between Drew Taggart and Selena?

Most recently, Selena has been linked to Drew Taggart from electronic duo, The Chainsmokers. They sparked romance rumours in January 2023 after the couple were spotted enjoying several low-key dates.

© Getty Drew Taggart is a member of The Chainsmokers

Despite having a lot of fun together, their relationship didn't stand the test of time. Hinting at the break-up, Selena later took to TikTok with a video of herself lip-syncing along to an audio track which read: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

In her caption attached to the clip, Selena penned: "Still out here lookin' for him lol,' hinting that her romance with Drew had come to an end.

Is Selena dating Zayn Malik?

Selena and One Direction's Zayn Malik were first linked in March 2023. Hinting at a possible romance, they were photographed enjoying a romantic smooch in NYC. Prior to dating Selena, Zayn enjoyed a long-term relationship with American model Gigi Hadid.

© Getty Zayn Malik shot to fame on The X Factor

Zayn and Gigi are proud parents to two-year-old daughter, Khai, whom Gigi welcomed in September 2020.

