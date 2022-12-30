Robbie Williams reveals how he 'messed things up' with 'ultimate crush' Kylie Minogue The former Take That singer opened up

Robbie Williams has candidly revealed how he inadvertently scuppered any chances of a romantic relationship with his "ultimate crush," Kylie Minogue.

In a new interview with Scott Mills on his Radio 2 show My Life Thru A Lens, the former Take That singer explained how he continually messed things up by behaving like a teenager. "I messed that up by being 13 whenever I was around her," he revealed.

The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker continued: "It was like the girl from the year above me. 'I don't know how to speak to you!' But she's my crush, my crush of all crushes."

At the time pop princess Kylie, 54, and Robbie, 48, had been working together on her 2000 hit single, Kids. And according to MailOnline, Robbie made a huge blunder when he poked fun at Kylie as she was stripping off for the music video.

Robbie opened up about his crush on Kylie

After a string of high-profile romances, Robbie found love with American model, Ayda Field. The lovebirds tied the knot in August 2010, marking the special occasion with an intimate Los Angeles wedding.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Ayda explained how it was love at first sight. She shared: "It's hard to describe it, but it was an electric moment. It felt like I had known him all my life, I felt so safe and it was like a bolt of energy between us, like we were soulmates. It was a massive click."

The duo tied the knot in 2010

Robbie added: "I noticed that we were very comfortable together, but because I'd made this vow to myself that I wasn't going to fall in love, I didn't realise it was love at first sight until several months later."

Robbie and his TV star wife have since welcomed four beautiful children together: Theodora, ten, Charlton, eight, Colette (Coco) four and Beau, two.

Although the couple are notoriously private about their children's identity, the couple often share hilarious videos of their antics on Instagram whilst carefully hiding their faces.

