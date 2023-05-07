Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye celebrate joyful family news in rare photo with youngest son

The James Bond star and wife Keely Shaye are parents to Paris and Dylan

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan couldn't be prouder parents to their son Paris, as the 22-year-old marked the end of a major part of his life – college.

The James Bond star, 69, and his wife of over two decades, 59, were in Los Angeles over the weekend celebrating the graduation of their son from Loyola Marymount University's film school.

The actor shared a photograph of himself and Keely standing beside Paris as he held aloft his diploma adorned in his graduation regalia.

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," he wrote.

"Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place," he concluded, receiving a slew of congratulatory messages from the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour and scores of fans.

Keely shared the same photo with the loving message: "We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess. Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well. Love, Mom & Dad."

© Instagram Pierce and Keely celebrated their son Paris' college graduation

The pair, who have been married since 2001, are also parents to 26-year-old Dylan, who has found his niche in music and modeling while Paris is more aligned with his famous dad, taking an interest in filmmaking and art.

He had another pinch-me moment earlier in the week when he was able to display some of the art he'd created at a gallery in LA with his parents by his side.

Pierce, meanwhile, is looking forward to his own gallery exhibition, his very first for his long-standing passion, which will also take place in California and will see him on the road.

© Getty Images The Hollywood parents attended their son's gallery exhibition in Los Angeles

Running from May 13th to the 21st, what makes it all the more special is that in the midst of the exhibition on May 16th is the actor's big 70th birthday, which he will most likely be spending in the company of his friends and family.

