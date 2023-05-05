Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely celebrate huge news involving son Paris: 'Congratulations'

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith are extremely proud of all their children, but on Thursday they had an extra special reason to celebrate their youngest son, Paris.

The couple flew to Los Angeles after their "night to remember" at the Met Gala in New York City to support the 22-year-old at his very own art exhibition. As well as enjoying work as a model, Paris is also building a career as a filmmaker and an artist.

© Instagram Pierce and his wife Keely supported Paris at his exhibition

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Pierce shared three photos from inside the Robina Benson Design House and put his son's work front and center for his 1.9 million followers to admire. In one image, Pierce and Paris are standing at either end of one of his abstract paintings, which is filled with vibrant colors and patterns.

© Instagram Paris is an artist like his dad

A second photo shows the budding artist sitting on a couch underneath another one of his pieces, and a third sees Paris smiling as he poses in front of two other paintings hanging on the wall behind him.

© Instagram Paris has sold several pieces of his work

Captioning the photos, which were taken by his wife, Pierce wrote: "Congratulations @paris.brosnan on your exhibition at Robina Benson Design House located at 8311 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA."

His followers were quick to react, with many calling Paris' artwork "amazing". One said: "Really nice. Congrats. Proud dad." A second wrote: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree." A third added: "I love his art! So much beautiful colors and so much exciting is happening in them."

© Instagram Pierce has been painting for years

Paris isn't the only painter in the family as Pierce also has a keen interest and eye for abstract art and will enjoy his first exhibition in LA on May 13. Speaking with GQ in September, the Black Adam star spoke of his years-long love for art and how it helps him find solace.

He said: "It assuages the kind of solitary life that you lead as an actor making films – sitting in trailers, sitting in parking lots, sitting in fields. Up a mountain, down a mountain. Waiting in the wings. So, I create studios wherever I go."

© Instagram Pierce and Paris will often paint together

Pierce previously revealed that some of the paintings on display at his upcoming exhibition will date as far back as 1987, when his late first wife Cassandra Harris was dealing with ovarian cancer; she ultimately passed away in 1991 at age 43.

He said: "Carrying the weight and pain and the fear of that illness, I took out the paints. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands, actually."

© Instagram Pierce is preparing for his first exhibition on May 13

Pierce has been married to former journalist Keely since August 2001 and alongside Paris, they also share son Dylan, 26. Dylan and Paris have a great relationship with their parents, who have said they're thankful neither of them has followed in Pierce's footsteps into Hollywood, with Dylan focusing on music and modeling.

Last year, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave [their] own way."

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely married in 2001

