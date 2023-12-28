Joanna Gaines delivers adorable update on life with five-year-old son Crew

Christmas is a joyful time for all, but Joanna Gaines has revealed she had an extra special holiday season because her youngest son gifted her with a new piece of artwork.

"My new favorite piece of art, By: Crew Gaines, Titled: "Balancing Act", Merry Christmas to me," Joanna captioned the post that revealed Crew, five, had hammered three screws into a wooden shadow box and delicately placed a rock on the heads.

© Instagram Joanna shared this picture of her new favorite piece of art by son Crew

On top of the box was another screw, and a second rock also balancing on the head. Joanna, 45, is mom to five whom she welcomed with husband Chip, 49: son Drake, 18, who is a freshman in college, daughters, Ella, 17, and Emmie, 13, and youngest sons Duke, 15, and Crew.

Crew may be the youngest but it appears he has already discovered a love for arts and craft and may be following in his mom's design footsteps, as Joanna often shares sweet insight into their home life and revealing Crew is always keen to help out.

In late October Joanna gave fans a look into how she was turning their Texas home into a Winter Wonderland, with the video showing the young boy removing Halloween decorations from his bedroom window before revealing a new addition: a Christmas tree.

"Christmas in Crew's room," she wrote in her caption, adding: "He was ready for it," alongside a Christmas tree emoji. He also decorated with snow-capped model homes, a box for a letter to Santa, and Christmas garlands.

Joanna and Chip, who found fame as the hosts of Fixer Upper on HGTV and later launched their own business empire, Magnolia, previously shared that having five children of various ages had given them a wonderful perspective. "We don’t want to waste these moments," Joanna told People magazine of watching their children find their own independence.

"You need your own identity. Learn some stuff. And then if you want to come back years later and teach us, we’re here," Chip added.

© Magnolia Joanna and Chip have five children

Joanna also lightheartedly referred to their ongoing family transformation as a "midlife crisis," admitting that she now sees "life differently" and is exploring new hobbies, including horseback riding and beekeeping.

"It's definitely a more real way to live, and so I'm thankful for that," she concluded – as Chip, 49, revealed his focus was now all on Jo: "I'm like, 'Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me.'"