Pierce Brosnan's son Paris, 22, shares rare birthday tribute as dad turns 70

In a heartfelt social media post, 22-year-old Paris Brosnan paid tribute to his father, Pierce Brosnan, on his 70th birthday.

The artist shared a collection of touching photos featuring himself, his dad, and his brother Dylan, 26, over the years with the caption: "happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial; more life, more art, more blessings…"

The first image shows Pierce and his sons in matching white suits posing in the ocean, looking as dapper as ever.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's 'mischievous' first date with wife Keely revealed

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye celebrate joyful family news in rare photo with youngest son

Other images show Pierce holding Paris when he was a young boy, while others show the boys posing with their dad at home, showcasing the touching nature of their father-son relationship.

The birthday tribute follows a low-key Mother's Day celebration for Paris's mom and Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, who chose to focus on her family, particularly their two sons.

Keely, a former journalist, posted a series of nostalgic photos on Instagram the day after Mother's Day, showcasing her early years and her present life.

Among the pictures were a snapshot of Keely with her parents shortly after her birth, an elegant photo of her mother Sharon, and a recent image of her with her two sons at one of their father's art events.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife's swimsuit photos highlight their idyllic beach life

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye share photos from special 'night to remember'

Keely captioned the post: "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother Sharon Rose and to all the mothers who nurture their children, families, and their dreams.

“And thank you to my brilliant sons Dylan and Paris. You have expanded my heart in ways I never knew possible. Your love is everything to me. #piercebrosnanart"

© Instagram Keely shared a rare throwback of her parents on Mother's Day

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praise for the family. One fan wrote: "Thank you for sharing these beautiful photos," while another commented: "How beautiful your mother is, how beautiful are you."

A third fan chimed in, adding, "What beautiful pictures of your mother! What handsome boys you have. You must be so proud. Happy Mother's Day from one momma to another."

© Instagram Keely and husband Pierce share sons Dylan and Paris

Pierce Brosnan is currently showcasing his art in his first major exhibition, "So Many Dreams," in Los Angeles. The exhibition, which opened to the public on May 14th and will run until May 21st, features 50 paintings, 100 phone drawings, script drawings, lino cuts, NFTs, and a short documentary film, as described by Pierce on social media.

The documentary film, which was produced by their son Dylan offers a glimpse into the actor's personal life and upbringing. While Dylan has pursued a career in music and modeling, Paris shares his father's passion for filmmaking and art.

The short film takes viewers inside Pierce's studio as he works on his canvas, discussing his self-taught artistic skills alongside several childhood photographs.

The Bond actor recounts his journey, from leaving school at 16 with his drawings to the challenges of finding his first job, which he eventually secured as a trainee.

Pierce also credits Keely with fostering his love for art, revealing that she would leave notepads by the phone for him to sketch on while engaged in conversations.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.