Inside Bill Gates' $127m mansion amid divorce from wife Melinda The Microsoft founder announced his divorce on Monday

Bill and Melinda Gates recently announced their plans to divorce after 27 years of marriage, which will see their assets divided – including their family homes.

Referring to their foundation, they said in a joint statement on Twitter: "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives."

The couple are parents to Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18, and Bill is estimated to have a net worth of $130billion, so it comes as no surprise that he has an impressive property portfolio.

Known as 'Xanadu 2.0' after the movie Citizen Kane, Bill and Melinda's main family home is in Medina, Washington and is reportedly worth around $127million. They bought the mansion in 1988 for $2million, but have since invested $63million over seven years to make it into their dream home.

Their family home overlooks Lake Washington

Photos show the exterior has a wooden cabin-style aesthetic with large windows overlooking Lake Washington and plenty of greenery offering the family privacy.

Spanning a whopping 66,000 square feet, the house boasts 7 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, as well as six kitchens, a home cinema, a trampoline room, and a giant library with a bar and an engraved quote from The Great Gatsby.

The Medina mansion boasts a pool and an artificial stream

Bill, Melinda and their children could also make use of their pool, complete with an underwater music system and outside terrace area, a sauna and a steam room.

Outside, the property is also said to boast an artificial stream that is stocked with salmon and sea-run cutthroat trout and a guest house.

Bill and Melinda announced their divorce on Monday

The one-bedroom property is supposedly where Microsoft co-founder Bill wrote his 1995 nonfiction book, The Road Ahead.

The 65-year-old also owns several other beautiful properties across the country. Bill bought a 492-acre Wyoming ranch in 2009, which was originally settled by Buffalo Bill in 1902, and a ranch in Wellington, Florida which he bought in 2014.

