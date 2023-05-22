Orlando Bloom's bald appearance in shirtless photo would leave Katy Perry doing a double take

Do you think Katy Perry recognize Orlando Bloom in this birthday throwback picture? The Lord of the Rings star, 46, shocked his fans with a shirtless throwback photograph from his 21st birthday - sparking a huge reaction. At the time the photo was taken, the actor was in the midst of filming the Lord of the Rings series alongside Liv Tyler. Orlando, who has become recognizable for his brunette curls on the red carpet, sported a totally different look with no hair in the throwback photograph.

© Getty Would Katy Perry recognize Orlando Bloom?

The throwback picture brought back happy memories for Orlando who then shared it with his fanbase. He wrote: “Liv Tyler just texted me this photo from our #lotr days I was turning 21!!! ‘My little baby logolas in the c*ntybago!!!!’ Made me laugh our fondly named makeup bus, christened by Noreen my makeup artist and Viggo Mortensen, was, and remains in my heart and memory the most female and male empowered, joyful, disreputable and yet totally respectful place of work and creativity ever. Hours spent in the the makeup chair to apply ear’s and wigs and contacts #lovemyjob #fbf.”

The Instagram post was flooded with comments from fans who were delighted Orlando had shared this special moment with them. “Omg this pic is everything I need in my life,” one person said. “You are so beautiful.” Another added: “I turned 40 this year, feel 28ish! Looking back at old photos, memories, so important. 2000's don't seem that long ago do they?! And yet such a lot has happened! More please lovely Liv.”

© Getty Orlando has become recognizable with his trademark brunette locks

Others added: “I'm actually rewatching LotR right now. Thank you for many, many years of happiness that this series has brought me.”

Orlando also would be recognized wearing a long blond wig which he famously wore for his role Legolas in the Lord of the Rings. In 2014, the actor admitted he was looking forward to changing up the blond wig. He told BBC Radio 1: “I look back and think I’ve had this amazing opportunity and I’ve had the best time. I’m looking forward to this next chapter. I feel like I need to get rid of the blond wig and pointy ears for a while.”

© Getty A throwback photo of Orlando in his early days of his acting career

© Getty Katy and Orlando have become proud parents to Daisy

The resurfaced snap comes after his love Katy Perry left everyone stunned at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Orlando shared his support for his love with a sweet message on social media. He wrote: "Immensely proud of you my my love. You always bring the light."

© Getty Orlando gave Katy some words of support when she performed at the King's Coronation Concert

© Getty Orlando has changed his looks for his movie roles

The happy couple have been raising their daughter Daisy Bloom, two, together and have plans to walk down the aisle, although they have yet to reveal the wedding date. They have been madly in love since 2016 in an on-off relationship.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.