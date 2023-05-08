Orlando Bloom shares heartfelt message for Katy Perry during time spent apart from him and daughter Daisy

Katy Perry took the UK by storm over the weekend when she attended the Coronation of King Charles III, not only going viral during the ceremony, but wowing at the coronation concert on Sunday.

The singer, 38, took to the stage to pull out a show-stopping rendition of her global hits "Roar" and "Firework," putting on an electric display of flashing lights and pyrotechnics.

However, the person who was most impressed by her show was her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 46, who shared a sweet message for her on social media.

Alongside a couple of photos from her incredible show, he wrote: "Immensely proud of you my my love. You always bring the light."

Katy's response was equally as endearing as she simply wrote back: "Our light," and many fans praised the singer's extraordinary talent.

"Absolutely stole the show, what a fantastic voice," one gushed, while another said: "She looked and sounded amazing!" and a third added: "She always does. You got a good one."

English actor Orlando and American singer Katy have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, although made things official when they got engaged in 2019.

While rumors abound that they secretly tied the knot, they've devoted their time to caring for their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, two.

The coronation concert took place on Sunday, May 7, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

Katy, Take That, and her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie were among the musical stars who performed at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen Consort.

© Getty Images Katy dominated the stage during the coronation concert

The singer dedicated her number one smash "Firework" to the King in recognition of their joint efforts with the British Asian Trust and the Children's Protection Fund.

Princess Charlotte was spotted singing along to "Roar" in a now adorably viral video, while her mother, the Princess of Wales, swayed to the beat.

In a heartfelt speech to the crowd, Katy expressed her delight at participating in the weekend's celebrations and her gratitude for the opportunity to stay at Windsor Castle.

She also mentioned her mother's presence and thanked the King for collaborating with the British Asian Trust and the Children's Protection Fund, which helps bring out the "firework in so many young people."

The King and Queen were seen having the time of their lives at the concert

The King and Queen exchanged smiles during Katy's dedication and later applauded her performance. As the pop hit reached its climax, multicolored lights and a rainbow projection illuminated Windsor Castle, and the audience enthusiastically waved Union flags.

The California-born hitmaker went viral even before her concert with a candid video of hers at Westminster Abbey at the coronation ceremony itself.

A short clip of hers struggling to find her seat quickly made the rounds on the internet, with many deeming her a "relatable queen" as she tried to coyly find her place in her lavender Vivienne Westwood ensemble.

© Getty Images Katy went viral for being unable to find her seat at Westminster Abbey

Katy did take to Twitter later to assure her fans that she was in on the joke, quipping: "Don't worry guys I found my seat."

