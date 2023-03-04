Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madax 'rallying' with friends after discovering Tom Sandoval's affair: all we know Here's what you need to know about Bravo split and affair that broke the internet

New rules! Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix was seen "rallying" with costar Scheana Shay on Friday March 3, the same day it was confirmed she had split from Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with another costar, Raquel Leviss.

Scheana took to Instagram to share clips from their night out at a Tove Lo concert in Los Angeles, and as you can see in the video, she simply captioned it: "We rally." A second clip showed Ariana, 37, singing along to Tove Lo‘s 'Cool Girl' - "ice cold, I roll my eyes at you, boy" - as they watched the singer belt out her hit single.

WATCH: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix 'rallying' with friends after discovering Tom Sandoval's affair

The same night, Tom's band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, had a show in Anaheim, and reports claim he commented on the scandal, telling the crowd: "Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?"

The crowds reportedly began chanting Ariana's name to which he replied: "We love her."

News of the Bravo stars' breakup came after it was revealed that Raquel and Tom had been having an affair for months.

Ariana and Tom had been dating for nine years, after 39-year-old Tom split from another Vanderpump star, Kristen Doute amid rumors he had had cheated on her with Ariana.

They both denied the cheating claims, and their relationship had appeared solid in the almost decade since. They moved in together, and in late 2022 Ariana spoke openly about their future, admitting that she didn't see marriage "on the agenda".

"I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books," she told Us Weekly.

Raquel was previously engaged to James Kennedy

When the affair broke, Raquel's ex-fiance James Kennedy (another VPR costar) was quick to share a TMZ report with his followers, but added no commentary.

Ariana's brother Jeremy, however, had a lot to add, writing in the comments: "Tom's a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringe band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James.

"Sell out type lame [expletive]. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention? This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

