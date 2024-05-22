BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood divides viewers as she returns to studio after absence

BBC Breakfast viewers were quick to comment online after Carol Kirkwood's weather forecast on Wednesday.

The show marked a return to the studio for the meteorologist, who spent the previous two days broadcasting live from the Chelsea Flower Show.

But while some fans were glad to see her back, complimenting her figure-flattering blue satin shirt and smart black skirt combination, others were a little less impressed, through no fault of her own!

"Good morning Carol your smile has brightened up a dark grey morning. Looking fabulous as always," one wrote, while another chimed in: "Shame about the weather…"

Carol disappointed many viewers when she stated: "If you don't have the rain it's going to be fairly cloudy for you with some showers," but she did promise sunnier conditions would return before too long.

© Twitter Carol with husband Steve Randall

Carol's previous absence

The BBC Breakfast presenter recently returned to our screens after a break and fans expressed their concern for the star when she appeared to not be feeling well.

The star was as charming and polished as ever as she presented the weather forecast but fans couldn't help noticing that she appeared to have a cold.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Fans expressed their concern for Carol

The 61-year-old sparked a range of remarks on social media site X, including: "Hope you’re keeping warm Carol, you sound a bit under the weather! (No pun intended [laughing emoji])."

Other viewers' comments included: "Do you have a bit of a cold there Carol," and: "Morning Carol you sound like you have a wee cold, hope you are OK." The fan favourite's well-being was a topic of conversation just two days after she returned to television following some time off.

© Getty Carol at the Strictly launch in 2015

Wedded bliss

The star no doubt enjoyed having some time to relax after a busy few months, with her writing career going from strength to strength and Carol and her longtime partner, Steve Randall, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at the end of last year.

After taking time off from BBC Breakfast to enjoy a honeymoon and newlywed life, Carol returned to our screens and to social media, where she thanked fans for their well wishes following her exciting news.

© Getty The star tied the knot last year

Talking about the big day, when she tied the knot with her retired police officer beau, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, the Scottish star said: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

© BBC Carol is a viewer favourite

Carol also described her nuptials as "perfect", despite the fact that she could have been bogged down with weather fears. "There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it," she added.

Wasting no time gushing about her big day, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."